United Utilities is splashing out more than £1m project to upgrade the water network in a Wigan town.

The essential work in Ashton-in-Makerfield will see the water company replacing more than two miles of ageing water pipes to help reduce leaks and bursts and improve the reliability of the water supply in the area for years to come.

And traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum because much of the work will be carried out on pavements rather than roads.

The project is now under way and is expected to take around four months to complete.

It is one of a series of mains renewal projects to be delivered across the region as part of United Utilities’ £380m programme to upgrade 575 miles of water mains during the next five years.

The replacement mains are built to withstand high pressure and temperature variations to help protect against bursts and also reduce leaks.

Liam Garvey from United Utilities’ Water team in Greater Manchester said: “These new water mains are expected to last for more than 100 years and will help protect against bursts and reduce leaks.

"They will play an important role in making our water network more robust and help us deliver a reliable water supply to customers for decades to come.”

The project will see new water mains installed in the residential areas next to Wigan Road. Work will be carried out on Hillside Avenue, Dovedale Road, Patterdale Road, Yewdale Road, Parkside Avenue, Brookside Avenue, Mossdale Road and Wastdale Road.

Most of the work will be carried out in footpaths using a trenchless method where new mains are inserted into the old pipe to help keep disruption to a minimum.

Liam Garvey added: “We know this type of work can be disruptive and the team will be working hard to keep that to a minimum.”

United Utilities has notified customers in the area to let them know about the project. They have also reminded customers that all United Utilities’ employees and contract partners carry ID cards and will be happy to have their identity checked. If in doubt, customers should call 0345 672 3723.

More information is available online at www.unitedutilities.com/new-water-pipes