Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury's newborn daughter remains in intensive care as he marks 33rd birthday

Tyson Fury's newborn daughter Athena. Photo from Instagram @gypsyking101

His sixth child has spent time on a ventilator in intensive care at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since she was born on Sunday.

Having briefly come out of the ICU, yesterday Fury asked fans to continue their prayers as he revealed his newborn daughter was back in intensive care.

And he has confirmed that although she is now off the ventilator, she remains in ICU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury shows off his birthday card from newborn daughter Athena. Photo from Instagram @gypsyking101

He said she yesterday had "a stable day off the ventilator" and also thanked all the doctors and nurses for their care.

Fury's wife Paris also posted on social media saying Athena was "more awake and sucking her dummy".

Today, Thursday, Fury shared with fans a photo of a birthday card from Athena to mark his 33rd birthday, which is decorated with her four-day-old footprints.

Fury announced the arrival of his sixth child with his wife Paris on Sunday.The boxer has now set up a fundraising page to support Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, and almost £35,000 has already been raised.

Tyson Fury's newborn daughter Athena. Photo from Instagram @gypsyking101 via @parisfury1

Fury is donating two signed WBC belts as part of the fundraiser, which he will personally sign and hand over to the winners.

You can go online to donate and be in with a chance of winning here.

Fury has thanked everyone for their pledges, saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who has helped, u are amazing".

The couple announced that Paris was pregnant in February, and revealed they were expecting a daughter.

Tyson Fury in Alder Hey where his newborn daughter Athena is being cared for. Photo: Instagram @gypsyking101