MP Rosie Cooper says meeting is to be staged after tackling United Utilities over Parbold Pong
Residents of a West Lancashire village have been up in arms again over the so-called Parbold Pong.
West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper has raised concerns with United Utilities again after residents reported a return of the dreaded stench.
People living in Parbold and the surrounding area have repeatedly had to deal with this unpleasant smell coming from the nearby Wigan Waste Water Treatment Works site.
The MP has previously held many meetings and worked with residents and United Utilities to find ways that the water company can keep the smell to a minimum or warn nearby residents when an unavoidable smell is likely to occur.
This month, however, residents have reported a significant odour despite receiving no warnings from United Utilities.
After contacting the Chief Executive of UU, the MP says the company has apologised for not warning the residents of the routine cleaning works that caused the smell and are now working to improve the situation.
A meeting is now being organised between company representatives, the Environment Agency and council representatives next week
Ms Cooper said: ““No one wants to have their day ruined by a foul smell surrounding their home.
"Without an early warning system ‘Parbold Pong’ causes even more problems for residents.
“I continue to push for United Utilities to keep their promises and to do everything in their power to keep the smells to a minimum.
" It is also critical that they can give residents fair warning when they expect there to be a bad odour.
“I am glad to hear that UU are meeting with the Parish Council, Environmental Health officers and the Environment Agency next week to work on a plan to collaboratively address these issues.
"This time let's hope they keep to the plan and their promises.”
United Utilities was contacted for a comment.
In the meantime, they have encouraged all locals who experience odour which they feel may be emanating from the Water Treatment site to call their 24 hour contact centre on 0345 672 3723.”