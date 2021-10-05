MP's marathon effort raises more than £700 to help vulnerable people

Chris Green, whose Bolton West constituency includes Atherton, finished Sunday's race in four hours 25 minutes.

His effort has so far raised £707 for charity Urban Outreach, which supports disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Bolton.

It was the fourth time he had run the London marathon, having previously supported Derian House children's hospice, Fortalice and Bolton Hospice.

Chris Green celebrates with his medal

Mr Green said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the last few months and to everyone who has kindly donated so far.

“During my recent visit to Urban Outreach, I saw first-hand the fantastic support they offer to the local community and every penny raised will make a difference.”

Donations can still be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChrisGreenMP