Mural depicting Wigan borough athlete Keely Hodgkinson has been revealed

Relatives joined councillors, members of the public and the artists who created the mural on Church Street in Atherton, to celebrate the completion of the painting of the Olympic, world and European medal-winning athlete.

Coun Stuart Gerrard proposed the idea, approached a number of artists and discussed a location with Atherton Business Partnership.

Keely Hodgkinson's grandad Joseph Hodgkinson, mum Rachel Hodgkinson and nan Carole Hodgkinson stand proudly next to the Atherton mural

Artists Tony Kelzo and Evan Barlow created the impressive piece, working for 12 hours a day for 10 days.

Proud mum Rachel Hodgkinson saw the larger-than-life artwork, along with Keely’s grandparents Joseph and Carole Hodgkinson.

Atherleigh councillor Coun John Harding said: “The mural is on the gable end of Hepworth and Hall opticians, which they kindly allowed the use of.

"At an Atherton Business Partnership meeting, we discussed trying to celebrate the fantastic achievement that Keely Hodgkinson has made.

Artist Tony, known as Kelzo, worked with fellow artist Evan Barlow on this mural

"We wanted to do this mural to provide some inspiration for our younger people of the borough.

"The artist that we got in touch with goes by the name of Kelzo and he has a fantastic website.

"We chose him because he did some fantastic work on a mural to Victoria Cross winner Alfred Wilkinson, on Twist Lane in Leigh, last year.

"It will be great to see it still looking bright and sharp in 10 years' time as a tribute and to inspire young people.

Members of the public joined local councillors and the artists at the mural

“I’d like to specially thank Quinton Smith, who’s very much been involved in assisting with the logistics and been a big help on this project.”

The mural also pays homage to Atherton's heritage and neighbouring towns of Leigh and Tyldesley.

It features coaches Margaret and Joe Galvin, who trained a young Keely at Leigh Harriers.

The town hall clock on the mural is set at 8.22pm, which is 20.22 on a 24-hour clock and a reference to the year Keely won the European championship gold medal.

Proud mum Rachel Hodgkinson stands next to her daughter's mural

Meanwhile, the parish church’s clock is set at 7.10pm – or 19.10 – as a reference to the Pretoria Pit disaster.

Money was provided by Atherleigh and Atherton councillors through the Brighter Borough fund, while Astley Hire provided free training and a construction lift throughout the project.

The work was also supported by groups including Atherton Community Trust and Atherton Residents’ Association.