Murdered police officer commemorated with blue plaque at Wigan North Western station

Det Sgt Robert Kidd, 37, was an officer of the London and North Western Railway Police when he was murdered while attending an incident on September 29, 1895, after a spate of thefts from goods wagons.

He was patrolling the railway sidings with Det Con William Osbourne when they saw a man crouched in the shadows behaving suspiciously.

As they approached, the man ran off and Det Con Osbourne chased and eventually caught him.

Ray Moores, Paul Moores and David Kuester with the plaque for their great-grandfather Det Sgt Robert Kidd

He staggered to the sidings where he found father-of-seven Det Sgt Kidd lying on the ground, with nine knife wounds to his face and neck.

He attempted to carry his fallen colleague, but collapsed unconscious by his side after raising the alarm from a nearby signal box.

Exactly 126 years later, the blue plaque was unveiled by Chief Supt Glen Alderson, from British Transport Police, who was joined by Avanti West Coast representatives and British Transport Police History Group chairman Phillip Trendall.

The ceremony was followed by a memorial and laying of a wreath at Det Sgt Kidd’s grave in Salford, which was attended by his descendants.

Det Sgt Robert Kidd

Chief Supt Alderson said: “Det Sgt Kidd paid the ultimate price for upholding the law. Despite the passage of time, it is with both sadness and respect that we pay tribute to his memory and the plaque will now serve as a reminder to generations to come of the service and sacrifice he gave.”

Mr Trendall said: “Robert Kidd gave his life in the course of doing his duty in a dark and lonely place and the history group is honoured to be able to finally recognise the dedication and sacrifice that he made."

The ceremony was originally planned to take place last year on the 125th anniversary of Det Sgt Kidd’s death, but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Louise Fairclough, Avanti West Coast station manager at Wigan North Western, said: “We are all one railway family, so we’re proud to support the British Transport Police and BTP History Group’s efforts to remember one of their officers here in Wigan. The plaque will provide a permanent memorial at the station and ensure the sacrifice Det Sgt Kidd made is never forgotten.”

The blue plaque

