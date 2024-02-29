Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event was due to be held at Pennington Flash on Sunday, July 28, with some participants already signing up.

It would have been the first time it was held there since 2021, following improvement work at the park in 2022 and scheduling difficulties last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But organisers have announced that the event – which is one of a series held around the country each summer – has now been cancelled.

Fun at the Race for Life event at Pennington Flash in 2021, the last time it took place

They say they have been told they cannot play music or have a stage, in order to protect the wildlife at Pennington Flash.

Cancer Research UK’s North West divisional event manager Philippa Back said: “This decision was made in response to circumstances and challenges beyond our control. As Pennington Flash has RSPB status, it is crucial for us to uphold ethical and environmental considerations for our events. We have recently been informed by the venue that we are unable to play music or have any stage presence.

“Creating a great experience for our supporters is important to us and we feel the absence of music and stage interaction would create an event lacking in the usual atmosphere our supporters have come to expect at Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we won’t be able to return to Pennington Flash, we will continue to look for alternative venues in the area in the future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our supporters. All Leigh participants will be contacted with next steps.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK."

In 2022, the park was among eight local sites designated as the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh and the only national nature reserve in Greater Manchester, recognising natural beauty and immense ecological importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Sports Village manages Pennington Flash on behalf of Wigan Council.

A sports village spokesperson said: “During the early planning stages of this event, we were made aware the proposed starting area for the race would be close to protected nature reserve areas and would therefore not be compliant with Pennington Flash’s status as a national nature reserve.

“We notified Cancer Research UK that loud music would not be able to be played at the proposed starting line. The organisation later notified us they would no longer be going ahead with the event.

“This was during the early planning stages and prior to any official booking being confirmed with the event organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Race for Life is a really important cause and the funds raised provide invaluable and potentially life-changing support to people across the UK. We would be happy to discuss alternative start or end points for the Race for Life and we look forward to working with Cancer Research UK in the future.”