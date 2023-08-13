The annual event will once again be held at Believe Square in the town centre on Saturday September 9.

Whatever the weather, there will be a day of entertainment, including poetry and community stalls, from 11.15am to 9.30pm.

A variety of music will be on offer throughout the day, including from headliners Headsticks Jess Silk.

The event will take place next month

The festival usually attracts hundreds of people wishing to celebrate the life and values of Gerrard Winstanley, a 17th century pamphleteer and philosopher, who founded the Diggers movement and is well-known for his view that “the Earth was made a common treasury for all”.

Last year’s event was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II due to Believe Square being a focal point for official mourning in the borough.