Music, poetry and speeches as Wigan Diggers Festival returns

The life of legendary Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley will be celebrated as the popular Diggers Festival returns next month
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The annual event will once again be held at Believe Square in the town centre on Saturday September 9.

Whatever the weather, there will be a day of entertainment, including poetry and community stalls, from 11.15am to 9.30pm.

A variety of music will be on offer throughout the day, including from headliners Headsticks Jess Silk.

The event will take place next monthThe event will take place next month
The festival usually attracts hundreds of people wishing to celebrate the life and values of Gerrard Winstanley, a 17th century pamphleteer and philosopher, who founded the Diggers movement and is well-known for his view that “the Earth was made a common treasury for all”.

Last year’s event was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II due to Believe Square being a focal point for official mourning in the borough.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended in 2021 and gave a speech about the Diggers movement.

