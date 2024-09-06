The life of legendary Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley will be celebrated as the popular Diggers Festival returns this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event will once again be held in Gerrard Winstanley Gardens and Believe Square in the town centre on Saturday September 7.

Whatever the weather, there will be a day of entertainment, including poetry and community stalls, from 11.15am to 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music will also take place on two stages throughout the day.

The event will take place this weekend

Closing the event are The Wakes, folk-punk all the way from Glasgow – often favourably compared with The Levellers.

The remainder of the line up mixes local, regional and internationally recognised artists, ranging from the homegrown folk-rock of Vision Thing, through to visiting German punk band – Mutant Proof, taking in fast rising folk duo Cobalt Tales, travelling from Sheffield but including a hometown return for member Pat Sherrington.

In between there is a samba band, indie pop, poetry and chart busting, rabble-rousing singer-songwriter, Joe Solo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is held to celebrate the life and ideas of Wigan born Gerrard Winstanley, the founder of The Diggers, whose revolutionary statement that ‘The Earth is a common treasury for all’ became a challenge to the established 17th Century order of the State and the Church and was eventually suppressed.

His ideas have influenced many significant thinkers and gives weight to the claim that Wigan can proudly claim to be one of the birthplaces of Socialism and the fight for a more fair and equal society.

The festival is also about the exchange of ideas, with many stalls offering an insight into their world view, as well as fringe events at The Museum of Wigan Life and the Parish church, in which both he history of The Diggers and the modern-day relevance of Wigan born, Gerrard Winstanley will be explored and discussed.

Speakers will include acclaimed comedian, satirist and activist, Mark Thomas, perhaps best known for his appearances on BBC Radio 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be linking the legacy of Gerrard Winstanley and The Diggers Movement to the present day.

The free entry event is run entirely by volunteers and supported by fund raising, sponsorship and donations, as well as sales of Diggers beer at the onsite bar.