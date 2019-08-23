Musical acts tune up for the Wigan 10k

Live music will return to the town centre next weekend as the acts set to perform at the Wigan 10k are revealed.

A stage for bands and singers has proved to be a popular part of the annual event, which returns for the seventh time on Sunday, September 1.

After runners and walkers cross the finish line, they can enjoy performances by musical acts as they recover and show off their medal.

This year’s event will feature Jack Heaton, Deep Shade, Pink Shirts For Pale People, Shallow Waters and The Lilacs.

Formed in November, The Lilacs are a high energy indie pop band hailing predominantly from Wigan. They have released two singles, including debut Vicarage Road, and have accumulated more than 50,000 online streams.

Manchester trio Shallow Waters are said to exude spiralling desert grooves, crunching stoner grunge tones and howling guitars in a heavy-duty, psych landscape.

Pink Shirts For Pale People formed in 2017, have four singles on Spotify and describe their sound as indie-pop/rock inspired by Talking Heads and The Smiths.

Deep Shade come from Wigan and are gaining recognition for their grungy alternative psych-rock identity that draws from artists such as Nirvana, Queens of the Stone Age, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

Singer-songwriter Jack Heaton, from Wigan, has been performing since he was 14 and is the frontman of newly-formed band Flechettes. He has performed around the country and his main influences are Blossoms, Courteeners and other northern bands.

There will also be a European food market in Wigan town centre once again, which runners and spectators can browse and pick up tasty treats as they enjoy the music.

Popular acts are also returning to perform on the 10k route to spur on the runners tackling the course.

Pemberton Brass Band will be based near Martland Mill, Pantonic All Stars will perform at Robin Park and Andy Mack will be at Mesnes Park.

Final preparations are now being made for next weekend’s race, which is expected to attract thousands of runners and walkers.

It will start on Market Street and follow a route along Woodhouse Lane to Martland Mill Business Park, go round the DW Stadium and return to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

The event is organised by Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and will be officially started once again by Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind the charity.

Crowds are expected to line the streets, particularly in the town centre to watch participants sprint to the finish and receive their medals.

The 10k race will be followed by a family mile, allowing people of all ages to get involved.

Entry for the 10k race costs £21 or £19 for affiliated runners, with the option to buy a T-shirt for £10.

Registration closes at midnight on Thursday.

It costs £4 for children to enter the family mile, with places available both online and on the day.

To register or find out more, visit www.wigan10k.co.uk