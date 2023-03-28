Nail salons in Wigan: These are the 5 out of 5 rated nail salons in Wigan according to Google reviews

Wigan is awash with talented nail technicians and artists.

There are dozens of nail salons in Wigan, some stand alone salons and technicians and others that are based in hairdressers and beauty salons.

We’ve found 21 with a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Here are the other nail experts with a rating of at least 4.5 or above that deserve special mention. Their Google rating is in brackets and they all have more than 10 reviews: Perfect Nails, King’s Arcade, Market Street (4.9), Yen Nails & Beauty, Ormskirk Road, Newtown (4.7), The Beauty Bar Salon, Rectory Road, Standish (4.7), Crystal Beauty, Wigan Lane (4.9), Nails By Mikaela – Inside Serenity – Park Road, Springfield (4.6), Phoenix Hair & Beauty Salon, Jaxons Court (4.7), Debbie’s Tan & Nail Salon, Ormskirk Road, Newtown (4.8), BB’s Nails, Market Street, Hindley (4.8), Urban Hair & Nail Studio, Market Street, Hindley (4.9), Top Nails & Beauty, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.6), B Beautiful, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.5), Beyond Beauty, St James Road, Orrell (4.9), Studio84, Rainford Road, Billinge (4.7), Bodyworx By Gemma, Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.9), Elite Boutique, Wigan Road, Bryn (4.6), Fingerprints & Loose Ends, Knowsley Road, Beech Hill (4.5), Ruby Jo’s, Market Street, Hindley (4.9), Pure Therapy, Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.5), House Of Beauty, Broad O’Th Lane, Shevington (4.9), Venus Beauty Studio, Abbey Lakes, Orrell Road, Orrell (4.9), Standish Brows & Beauty, High Street, Standish (4.8), Flawless, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.7), DHB, Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall (4.6), Ultimate Hair & Beauty, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.8), Masterclass By G Hair & Beauty, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.7), TONI & GUY (4.6), Norman & Philip (4.6), Radiant Living, Station Road, Parbold (4.9).

These are the 21 with a 5 out of 5 rating from 10 reviews or more and in no particular order ...

1 . Nailtech Studio Nailtech Studio at Jaxon's Court, Hallgate, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 33 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . SoMiBeauty By Sonya Milton SoMiBeauty By Sonya Milton on High Street, Standish, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 56 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mirror & Mane Mirror & Mane on Upper Dicconson Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . My Nail & Beauty Lounge My Nail & Beauty Lounge on Library Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 14 Google reviews Photo: owner Photo Sales