Nail salons in Wigan: These are the 5 out of 5 rated nail salons in Wigan according to Google reviews

Wigan is awash with talented nail technicians and artists.

By Jon Peake
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:06 BST

There are dozens of nail salons in Wigan, some stand alone salons and technicians and others that are based in hairdressers and beauty salons.

We’ve found 21 with a 5 out of 5 rating on Google reviews from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Here are the other nail experts with a rating of at least 4.5 or above that deserve special mention. Their Google rating is in brackets and they all have more than 10 reviews: Perfect Nails, King’s Arcade, Market Street (4.9), Yen Nails & Beauty, Ormskirk Road, Newtown (4.7), The Beauty Bar Salon, Rectory Road, Standish (4.7), Crystal Beauty, Wigan Lane (4.9), Nails By Mikaela – Inside Serenity – Park Road, Springfield (4.6), Phoenix Hair & Beauty Salon, Jaxons Court (4.7), Debbie’s Tan & Nail Salon, Ormskirk Road, Newtown (4.8), BB’s Nails, Market Street, Hindley (4.8), Urban Hair & Nail Studio, Market Street, Hindley (4.9), Top Nails & Beauty, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.6), B Beautiful, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.5), Beyond Beauty, St James Road, Orrell (4.9), Studio84, Rainford Road, Billinge (4.7), Bodyworx By Gemma, Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.9), Elite Boutique, Wigan Road, Bryn (4.6), Fingerprints & Loose Ends, Knowsley Road, Beech Hill (4.5), Ruby Jo’s, Market Street, Hindley (4.9), Pure Therapy, Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.5), House Of Beauty, Broad O’Th Lane, Shevington (4.9), Venus Beauty Studio, Abbey Lakes, Orrell Road, Orrell (4.9), Standish Brows & Beauty, High Street, Standish (4.8), Flawless, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton (4.7), DHB, Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall (4.6), Ultimate Hair & Beauty, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.8), Masterclass By G Hair & Beauty, Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield (4.7), TONI & GUY (4.6), Norman & Philip (4.6), Radiant Living, Station Road, Parbold (4.9).

These are the 21 with a 5 out of 5 rating from 10 reviews or more and in no particular order ...

Nailtech Studio at Jaxon's Court, Hallgate, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 33 Google reviews

1. Nailtech Studio

Nailtech Studio at Jaxon's Court, Hallgate, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 33 Google reviews Photo: Google

SoMiBeauty By Sonya Milton on High Street, Standish, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 56 Google reviews

2. SoMiBeauty By Sonya Milton

SoMiBeauty By Sonya Milton on High Street, Standish, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 56 Google reviews Photo: Google

Mirror & Mane on Upper Dicconson Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews

3. Mirror & Mane

Mirror & Mane on Upper Dicconson Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews Photo: Google

My Nail & Beauty Lounge on Library Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 14 Google reviews

4. My Nail & Beauty Lounge

My Nail & Beauty Lounge on Library Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 14 Google reviews Photo: owner

