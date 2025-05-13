The huge golden statue of a naked gladiator that caused so much of a stir in Wigan has been up to his old tricks again.

On more than one occasion, the 20ft monolith, which was created for the British premiere of the Russell Crowe epic Gladiator, took up residence in town, on occasions causing upset with its nudity but more often generating a few laughs.

When last seen it was being loaded onto a lorry on the car park of Bulldog Forge, Ince, three years ago.

But now he has cropped up up at a campsite in the Mere Brow area of Preston and it’s no surprise that public reaction is again mixed.

Jess Armstrong covers the modesty of the giant gladiator at Leisure Lakes, Mere Brow

Some folk are loving the new attraction at Leisure Lakes in Mere Brown but there have also been complaints from the nearby golf club.

The statue will be moving on to another secret location in Lancashire very soon