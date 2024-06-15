National Beer Day: The friendliest pubs and bars in and around Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 15th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
When it comes to going out for a tasty tipple, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

A great selection of drinks? Euros or Rugby on TV?

Or do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to sample some ales on Beer Day Britain today here are 18 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in and around Wigan according to Google reviews.

In no particular order, they are all rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.

18 of the friendliest pubs to grab a beer on National Beer Day

1. National Beer Day 2024

18 of the friendliest pubs to grab a beer on National Beer Day Photo: NW

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 398 reviews

2. The Masons Arms- Carr Mill Road, Billinge

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 398 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 721 reviews

3. The John Bull Chop House- The Wiend, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 721 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 364 reviews

4. Real Crafty- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 364 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

