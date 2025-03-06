National Day of Reflection for Covid-19: two events to be held in Wigan and Leigh
Mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson will lead Friday’s events, at 11.30am at Mesnes Field in Wigan and 2.30pm at Lilford Park in Leigh.
They will be the first since two memorial spaces opened and come ahead of the national day on Sunday.
Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Ever since the pandemic we have seen it as a priority to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many across our borough during those challenging times.
“In consultation with our residents and partner organisations, we were able to shape our two dedicated spaces and were delighted that they opened to the public last year.
“We would encourage people to visit Mesnes Field and Lilford Park at any time of year, but particularly on Friday and Sunday, linked to the National Day of Reflection.
“These sites offer the opportunity to relax and reflect and also remember those who are no longer with us.”
