January 23 is National Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pastry item?

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s one for every occasion.

And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.

In no particular order, here are nine of highest-rated places to get a pie in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

1 . Baldy's Pies Rated 4.9 out of five from 145 reviews

2 . Muffin Man - Gathurst Lane, Shevington Rated of 4.6 out of five from 111 Google reviews

3 . The Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan Rated 4.5 from five out of 206 reviews

4 . Galloways - Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley Rated 4.7 out of five from 14 Google reviews