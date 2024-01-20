News you can trust since 1853
National Pie Day 2024: Nine places in and around Wigan to get a good pie, according to Google reviews

January 23 is National Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pastry item?
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s one for every occasion.

And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.

In no particular order, here are nine of highest-rated places to get a pie in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Rated 4.9 out of five from 145 reviews

1. Baldy's Pies

Rated 4.9 out of five from 145 reviews Photo: submit

Rated of 4.6 out of five from 111 Google reviews

2. Muffin Man - Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Rated of 4.6 out of five from 111 Google reviews Photo: MM

Rated 4.5 from five out of 206 reviews

3. The Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Rated 4.5 from five out of 206 reviews Photo: MA

Rated 4.7 out of five from 14 Google reviews

4. Galloways - Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley

Rated 4.7 out of five from 14 Google reviews Photo: GB

