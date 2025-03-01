The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.
Sweet or savoury – there’s one for every occasion.
And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.
In no particular order, here are 11 of the highest-rated places to get a pie in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews.
1. Whittles Bakery- Tunstall Lane, Pemberton
Rated 4.8 out of five from 29 Google reviews Photo: Google
2. Muffin Man - Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Rated of 4.6 out of five from 134 Google reviews Photo: MM
3. Baldy's Pies- Windy arbour Farm Shop, Ashton Road, Billinge
Rated 5out of five from 169 reviews Photo: submit
4. The Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Rated 4.4 from five out of 214 reviews Photo: MA
