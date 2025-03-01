The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury – there’s one for every occasion.

And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.

In no particular order, here are 11 of the highest-rated places to get a pie in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews.

1 . Whittles Bakery- Tunstall Lane, Pemberton Rated 4.8 out of five from 29 Google reviews

2 . Muffin Man - Gathurst Lane, Shevington Rated of 4.6 out of five from 134 Google reviews

3 . Baldy's Pies- Windy arbour Farm Shop, Ashton Road, Billinge Rated 5out of five from 169 reviews

4 . The Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan Rated 4.4 from five out of 214 reviews