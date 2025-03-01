National Pie Week 2025: 11 places in and around Wigan to get a good pie, according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Monday, March 3 marks the start of National Pie Week and what better way to celebrate than by tucking into your favourite pastry item?

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury – there’s one for every occasion.

And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.

In no particular order, here are 11 of the highest-rated places to get a pie in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews.

Rated 4.8 out of five from 29 Google reviews

1. Whittles Bakery- Tunstall Lane, Pemberton

Rated 4.8 out of five from 29 Google reviews Photo: Google

Rated of 4.6 out of five from 134 Google reviews

2. Muffin Man - Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Rated of 4.6 out of five from 134 Google reviews Photo: MM

Rated 5out of five from 169 reviews

3. Baldy's Pies- Windy arbour Farm Shop, Ashton Road, Billinge

Rated 5out of five from 169 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.4 from five out of 214 reviews

4. The Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Rated 4.4 from five out of 214 reviews Photo: MA

