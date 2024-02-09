News you can trust since 1853
National Pizza Day 2024: 11 of the best places to get a pizza in Wigan according to Google reviews

While Wigan is world-renowned for its pies, the borough is also home to some fantastic places where you can get a pizza
By Sian Jones
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

To celebrate National Pizza Day today (February 9), we have listed some of the top places in the area serving the Italian signature dish.

In no particular order, these are 11 of the best places to get a pizza in Wigan according to Google reviews

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 220 reviews

1. Antico Forno- Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 220 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 454 reviews

2. Papa Luigi's- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 454 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 362 reviews

3. Divino Italian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 362 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 912 reviews

4. Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 912 reviews Photo: submit

