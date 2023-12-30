National Theatre brings new version of Jekyll and Hyde to Wigan schools

High school pupils in the borough will see a radical reimagining of Jekyll and Hyde from the National Theatre.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the show is going on a nine-week tour and will be watched by more than 10,000 pupils nationwide from January 8 to March 16.

In Evan Placey’s reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, this production sees Victorian England merged with the modern day as it explores how the repression of female voices can be as prevalent today as it was in the 19th Century.

Confronting contemporary social issues such as identity, online personas, culpability and the right to protest, the production aims to bring education beyond the classroom and inspire pupils to engage with topical issues through the arts.

St John Fisher Catholic High School

Among the first schools where the play will be performed are: Fred Longworth High School, Bedford High School, St John Fisher Catholic High School, Golborne High School, Dean Trust Rose Bridge and Outwood Academy Hindley.

Speaking about previous National Theatre schools tours, Dave Moloney, a teacher from Fred Longworth High School, said “What we get from the National Theatre is just, in its purest sense, an experience. It's a massive piece of theatre. The fact that we're miles away from the National Theatre makes it all the more special. The scale of it, the production value, the quality, is astounding.”

The schools’ tour forms part of the NT’s Theatre Nation Partnerships network to grow and sustain new audiences for live theatre and create more opportunities to engage in the arts.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, said: “Theatre plays an important role in sparking discussions and developing skills that go beyond the classroom. We are delighted to be bringing back the schools’ touring production of Jekyll and Hyde to even more schools across the country. By visiting young people in their school halls and in their local venues we hope they will be inspired to continue exploring theatre and what their brilliant local venues have to offer.”

Jekyll and Hyde will be performed at several schools in Wigan

For the first time, the production will also visit The Lowry in Salford, with two public performances on January 12 and 13. Tickets are available from www.thelowry.com.