The popular Flashes Festival of Nature will return to Pennington Flash as part of a bumper weekend of entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration of nature with fun for all the family will take place on Sunday July 6, including adventure activities and outdoor arts, workshops, art stalls, performances and a funfair.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: “This festival is a fun and enjoyable free event for all the family that showcases that we’re proud of wonderful local wildlife and habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Flash is part of our National Nature Reserve and this weekend provides an opportunity to celebrate what we have on our doorsteps here in Wigan Borough.

The Flashes Festival of Nature will return to Pennington Flash next month

“It’s all set to be a brilliant weekend with The Herds also coming to the Flash on the Saturday.”

The festival is an annual celebration of the nature and bio-diversity of the borough’s flashes. A host of workshops, entertainment, crafts and markets will also be part of the line-up.

It will cap an amazing weekend at the Flash, with the visit of The Herds taking place on Saturday July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced by the team behind Little Amal, The Herds features the animal puppets fleeing north to escape climate disaster, with the performances highlighting the scale of the crisis and the collective effort needed to fight it.

The visit of The Herds to the borough is part of the Manchester International Festival, highlighting the impact of climate change and a warning about animals having to flee their natural habitats.

It brings together leading artists and arts and educational institutions from across Africa and Europe, led by artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi.

The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh is a chain of eight separate wetland habitats running through Wigan Borough, all created by the subsidence of land on former coal mining sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was awarded National Nature Reserve status – the only NNR in Greater Manchester - in recognition of its ecological importance.

It is home to an abundance of wildlife, some unique to the area.

For more information the Flashes Festival of Nature and the visit of The Herds visit https://www.visitwigan.com/