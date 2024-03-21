Nature's wonders: Wildlife Trust volunteer to give talk to Wigan Civic Trust

A nature expert and author is the latest guest speaker to address Wigan Civic Trust.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Lamb is a Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside Wildlife Trust volunteer and will be giving a talk called "Lancashire: a journey into the wild from source to sea through the most important, largest and most accessible wildlife sites in the country.”

The meeting takes place at 7.30pm on April 8 at The Deanery High School, Frog Lane, Wigan.

Related topics:NatureLancashireManchesterWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.