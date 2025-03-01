A fresh approach to children’s social work has been adopted by Wigan Council, improving support for families across the borough and creating more job opportunities.

The council’s new outlook sees local authority teams working more closely than ever with a range of partners helping to deliver the most effective care.

This new multi-agency process – such as closer ties with drug and alcohol support charities to domestic abuse organisations – has allowed the local authority to create additional teams and career options for social carers.

Coun Jenny Bullen, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Wigan Council is proud to lead the way in innovative social work practices.

Recovery workers stand alongside social work team members

“We have implemented significant changes to our social work teams, driven by our commitment to continuously review and enhance our services for the benefit of our community.

“By bringing together our exceptional social workers with key partners both within and outside the council, we are delivering the highest quality care in the most timely and efficient manner possible.

“Our new Family Safeguarding teams are at the forefront of this pioneering approach, making a tangible difference in the lives of families across our borough.

"This initiative not only enhances the support we provide to families but also promotes a better work-life balance for our dedicated social workers.”

This will mean a number of new opportunities for qualified social workers already living in the borough and those living nearby who are looking for a new challenge.

Coun Bullen added: “Here in Wigan borough we have a high number of social workers permanently employed and we couldn’t be happier that they choose us to stay with and to develop their career.

“Our new Family Safeguarding teams will not only create more opportunities for budding social workers but also for those experienced social workers looking for something new that will allow them to have an even greater impact on the lives of children and their families.

“So, if you are passionate about social work and want a fresh way of working with families to achieve change, then now is the time to apply.”

For more information on how to start your career at Wigan Council, visit: https://www.greater.jobs/job/75684131