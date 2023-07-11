News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

New art exhibition created by schoolchildren, asylum seekers, refugees and migrant communities opens in Wigan borough

A new community art exhibition produced by schoolchildren, asylum seekers, refugees and migrant communities has opened its doors at one of Wigan borough’s much-loved cultural venues.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The display, called Creating Place, explores what the word “home” means to people and has been created in partnership with Sheba Arts, lead artist Beena Nouri and Supporting Wigan Arrivals Project (SWAP).

Clay tiles, model houses, decorative screens and basket weaving are on display at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh and visitors can make their own additions to the exhibition throughout the summer.

Read More
Community rallies round Wigan youngster battling cancer to help her and her fami...
Ahmed with his artworkAhmed with his artwork
Ahmed with his artwork
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a brilliant and collaborative exhibition which celebrates the diversity of our communities here in Wigan borough.

“It’s a year since the Turnpike Gallery reopened and began its next chapter right in the heart of Leigh and we’re really proud to see it going from strength to strength.”

Leeds-based artist Mohammad Barrangi is resident in the gallery for several days during July, creating a wonderful new installation in his own inimitable style, inspired by stories and images from his home in Iran.

Artists Hannah Bold, Craig Atherton, Gemma Lees, Hattie Kongauruan and Kate Bufton are leading family drop-in workshops on Saturday mornings throughout the exhibition, as well as working with local schools and community groups.

Hatice and Miyaki view the exhibitsHatice and Miyaki view the exhibits
Hatice and Miyaki view the exhibits
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The culmination of project will see a celebratory event in early September with performances, food and a gallery full of wonderful community art.

Coun Ready added: “The stunning artworks explore a whole range of themes to do with the word home, and we hope as many people as possible will get down to the Turnpike Gallery to see what’s on offer.”

Find out more: turnpikegallery.org.uk

Mohammad Barrangi is resident in the galleryMohammad Barrangi is resident in the gallery
Mohammad Barrangi is resident in the gallery
Artist Beena Nouri creates an installationArtist Beena Nouri creates an installation
Artist Beena Nouri creates an installation
Preparations for the exhibitionPreparations for the exhibition
Preparations for the exhibition
Related topics:Chris ReadyWiganLeigh