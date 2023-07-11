The display, called Creating Place, explores what the word “home” means to people and has been created in partnership with Sheba Arts, lead artist Beena Nouri and Supporting Wigan Arrivals Project (SWAP).

Clay tiles, model houses, decorative screens and basket weaving are on display at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh and visitors can make their own additions to the exhibition throughout the summer.

Ahmed with his artwork

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a brilliant and collaborative exhibition which celebrates the diversity of our communities here in Wigan borough.

“It’s a year since the Turnpike Gallery reopened and began its next chapter right in the heart of Leigh and we’re really proud to see it going from strength to strength.”

Leeds-based artist Mohammad Barrangi is resident in the gallery for several days during July, creating a wonderful new installation in his own inimitable style, inspired by stories and images from his home in Iran.

Artists Hannah Bold, Craig Atherton, Gemma Lees, Hattie Kongauruan and Kate Bufton are leading family drop-in workshops on Saturday mornings throughout the exhibition, as well as working with local schools and community groups.

Hatice and Miyaki view the exhibits

The culmination of project will see a celebratory event in early September with performances, food and a gallery full of wonderful community art.

Coun Ready added: “The stunning artworks explore a whole range of themes to do with the word home, and we hope as many people as possible will get down to the Turnpike Gallery to see what’s on offer.”

Find out more: turnpikegallery.org.uk

Mohammad Barrangi is resident in the gallery

Artist Beena Nouri creates an installation