New artwork at railway station near Wigan lets visitors travel through time

A collection of photographs at Parbold station show the venue as it is now and 70 years ago, merging a scene of past and present as part of a project funded by Northern.

The Friends of Parbold Station has brightened up the fencing on parts of the platform with the display, which also shows other photographic scenes from around the village, including the Leeds and Liverpool canal and landmarks such as the Parbold windmill.

New artwork at Parbold railway station gives a glimpse into what it looked like 70 years ago

Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Friends of Parbold Station for all their hard work.

“The photographs can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community when they visit the station and is something for everyone to embrace, enjoy and be proud of.”