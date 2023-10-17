News you can trust since 1853
New artwork at railway station near Wigan lets visitors travel through time

New artwork featured at a railway station on the outskirts of Wigan lets visitors see what it would have looked like in the 1950s.
By Matt Pennington
Published 17th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
A collection of photographs at Parbold station show the venue as it is now and 70 years ago, merging a scene of past and present as part of a project funded by Northern.

The Friends of Parbold Station has brightened up the fencing on parts of the platform with the display, which also shows other photographic scenes from around the village, including the Leeds and Liverpool canal and landmarks such as the Parbold windmill.

New artwork at Parbold railway station gives a glimpse into what it looked like 70 years ago
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Friends of Parbold Station for all their hard work.

“The photographs can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community when they visit the station and is something for everyone to embrace, enjoy and be proud of.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

