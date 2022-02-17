Copper Vines, based on Market Street in Standish, will welcome customers from February 21.

The man behind the new bar, Jon Ainsworth, is excited to open, after working hard to reach this moment with his twin brother Grant and his wife Natalie.

He said: “We saw the vision for it over a year and a half ago. It’s not been stressful, but at times it has been worrying, because we bought the premises and then Covid hit, so that pushed our opening date back.

Grant Ainsworth and Jonathan Ainsworth

“We wanted to make sure we enhanced the building, rather than making it look like an eye-sore.”

The new business will be a cafe during the day, and will become a wine bar at night, with small plates available to eat, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Jon believes they offer something completely different to other places in the area.

Copper Vines

“We don’t think there’s anything in the area that’s offering this type of menu,” he added.

“Standish is up and coming with a growing population, so it’s about giving people a different place to go really and complement what the place already has.

“This was something we wanted to do, it’s nice and modern. During the week it’s very casual, and will have some late night dining at the weekend.