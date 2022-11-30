A tired community space in Wigan has been transformed into a hub for care-leavers. 617 Liverpool Road in Platt Bridge has been renovated into a safe space to help them with the transition to adulthood.Personal advisors are on hand to support them when they are looking to become semi-independent as well as helping with training and job hunting.
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago
The Hub was opened by Coun Jenny Bullen, the portfolio holder for children, young people and families at Wigan Council
1. The official opening of The Hub
Coun Jenny Bullen, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the centre, pictured with care leavers and director of childrens services Colette Dutton, third from left, and Service Lead Children in Care & Care Leavers Jacqui Hardman, second from right.
Care leavers in the craft room.