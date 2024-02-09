Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Community SOS initiative will connect local community groups with teams of businesses wishing to give back to local people and organisations.

Building on the work of Wigan Council’s Our Town Community Noticeboard, which connects up volunteers on small scale projects, the annual scheme will cater for wider asks.

Such projects may require the support of different teams or multiple areas of expertise over a period of a couple of days, such as refurbishments, redecorating and groundworks.

Coun Chris Ready

Cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching our Community SOS programme.

“The community spirit on show is immense here in Wigan borough and I’m really looking forward to seeing so many different organisations come together to benefit the local people.”

Teams from across the authority are urging local tradespeople and businesses who could spare a day or two of their time to get in touch to complete one big partnership project a year.

There is also a call out for community groups who’d benefit from the scheme to apply for support.

Cabinet member for housing, Coun Susan Gambles added: “We know our businesses and organisations are willing to lend a helping hand, and this is an ideal way to link them up with our community network.

“We’re really proud that our housing and communities teams are leading the way with this innovative scheme which will reap huge benefits to our borough’s voluntary organisations.”

All applications from community groups will go before a panel of experts before council teams arrange a date and link up the businesses and community groups for the project each year.

Community groups wishing to apply can visit this website: https://bit.ly/CommunitySOS