It’s nice to think that two Wigan legends will still be remembered in another 400 years’ time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well cartoonists in the Doctor Who magazine certainly think that entertainer George Formby and poet Lemn Sissay will remain part of the region’s fabric in 2424.

For in its first strip to feature the 15th Doctor (as played by Ncuti Gatwa) and his new sidekick Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the time-travelling pair are taken by Tardis to Manchester four centuries hence.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doctor and Ruby Sunday visit Manchester in 2424 to discover skyscrapers paying tribute to the likes of George Formby and Lemn Sissay in a new comic strip in the Doctor Who magazine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there they find sky-scrapers bearing the names of several North West notables of the 20th and 21st centuries, including film and music superstar Formby, national treasure Sissay, Salford-born dramatist and screenwriter Shelagh Delaney and comedy great Eric Sykes who was born in Oldham from where Millie hails.

A delighted Lemn took to Twitter on seeing the cartoon strip to write: “Tell my ten-year-old self that in the first Ncuti Gatwa comic strip of 25th century Manchester a tower block will be named after me."

He later told the Manchester Evening News that his reference in the magazine had left him “chuffed” and had made his day. He said he had been a big fan of Doctor Who from childhood and was also pleased to see that trams still featured in the 2424 version of the city.

Written by Alan Bates and illustrated by Lee Sullivan, the cartoon serial is called Mancopolis and future instalments are rumoured to contain many more North West celebrity references.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orrell-born Lemn was brought up in Atherton which famously used to boast a Formby Hall (although it’s not clear whether it was named after the entertainer).

He is one of the country’s most acclaimed writers, being the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics and, until recently, the chancellor of the University of Manchester. The 56-year-old is also a regular face on television.