Laithwaite Park in Worsley Hall is one of two sites in the borough to be transformed over the coming months as part of a national initiative led by the Football Foundation.

Last year council bosses approved plans for the locations - the other being the William Foster playing fields at Ince - to feature top-class facilities.

There will be five full-size floodlit third generation (3G) pitches across the two sites along with changing rooms and community facilities, mirroring other successful hubs already up and running in Sheffield, Liverpool and Sunderland.

Diggers on site at the park

The hubs would be a big boost for borough communities which have among the highest deprivation levels in the borough and North West.

The local authority and the Football Foundation will share the development costs.

Local opportunities for work experience placements are part of the plans.

The project is likely to last for several months

It would add to a festival of football feel across the borough with the Women’s Euros also arriving - with fixtures at Leigh Sports Village - around the same time.

The Football Foundation is the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity.

Formerly known as Parklife, its Football Hubs programme provides high-quality, affordable and sustainable multi-pitch hubs that can be used all year round and is backed by the Government.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for resources, finance and transformation, said: “It is another exciting step forward that we are starting to see initial ground preparation works under way.

“We can’t wait to see the new hubs, they will have a huge impact on our communities.

“As the project develops over the coming weeks, we will keep everyone informed with 2022 shaping up to be a massive year for sport in our borough.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “It’s essential communities up and down the country can access good places to play.”

The hubs will be managed on a charitable basis by a new national football trust, with council representation at a local level.

Generated income will be used to cover maintenance costs and to support grassroots football across the whole borough.