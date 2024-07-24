New garden for reading, picnics and other activities opens at Wigan library
Book lovers now have somewhere else to go thanks to the opening of a beautiful reading garden at a library.
The green space at Golborne Library can be used for picnics, play dates, reading and relaxing, as well as for library activities and somewhere for community groups to meet.It has been supported by Golborne in Bloom, who work year-round to maintain the library’s gardens, with the help of Stuart Broad from Murphy.
Library members and Golborne residents can now enjoy the garden following its official opening.
