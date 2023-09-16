New group brings computer games and virtual reality to older people in Wigan

Watch more videos on Shots!

The stereotypical image of a gamer is a teenager sitting behind a computer screen for hours on end.

But Home Instead Leigh hopes to change that and has set up a gaming group just for older people in the borough.

A member of the Generational Gamers Group tries out virtual reality technology

It aims to tackle loneliness and isolation in a fun environment and give older people the chance to travel the world through virtual reality.

The Generational Gamers Group is open to all older people in the community and enables them to experience the joy of gaming devices.

They can play Wii Sports with others on a Nintendo Wii and use a virtual reality headset to visit far-flung places and see famous sites, such as Niagra Falls.

It has been set up as Home Instead offers support to older people in their homes, with many not being well connected to their community and feeling lonely.

A member of the Generational Gamers Group plays a game of bowling on Wii Sports

Virtual reality and other active gaming devices can help to exercise the brain, boosting cognitive health, bring backing memories and reducing the risk of developing dementia.

The gaming devices also encourage people to be physically active, improving their movement, co-ordination and dexterity.

Thomas Pennington, co-director of Home Instead Leigh, said: “These Generational Gamer Groups are designed to create a relaxed community for older adults where they can make friendships and have some fun.

“If you know an older adult who would benefit from meeting new people and would enjoy playing games with like-minded people, please spread the word of these sessions. We would love to get them involved.”

Community engagement officer Dan Fox-Kent said: “It’s great to see older adults in the community socialise and bond over shared experiences. These sessions are a fantastic way to help tackle isolation later in life.”

The group sessions are held at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre in Hindley on the last Thursday of every month between 10am and noon, with the next one on Thursday, September 28.