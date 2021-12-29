New mental health support team to benefit young people in Skelmersdale and Up Holland

The new mental health teams will provide support

The new scheme will support pupils at primary, secondary and special schools, as well as students at West Lancashire College.

Teams will support those who are experiencing emotional or wellbeing issues such as low-level anxiety, low mood, or friendship or behavioural difficulties, to ensure they don’t escalate to more serious mental health issues.

Senior commissioning manager for mental health for West Lancashire CCG, Phil Winnard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be developing this incredibly important service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Now, more than ever, supporting our young people with their emotional and mental wellbeing is just so important.

“By offering this support in schools and colleges, we will help pupils to achieve the best educational outcomes and reduce the chance of them developing more serious mental health issues later in life.”

NHS West Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) were successful in bidding for NHS England (NHSE) funding to create the new teams which are part of a wider NHSE programme.

CCG staff will be working with mental health teams, headteachers and teachers, parent representatives, partners and third sector organisations from Skelmersdale and Up Holland to develop and establish the new service.

The teams will undertake training and there will be a phased approach from January before becoming fully operational the following year.

They will work with pupils either face to face or in groups, and will also give advice to school staff and parents to help children get the right support and remain in education.

Where necessary, the teams will work alongside specialist services.

For more information visit www.westlancashireccg.nhs.uk/resources/patient-and-public-information/mental-health-support-teams-mhsts/