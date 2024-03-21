New recovery hub launched in the Wigan borough to help those with addiction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recovery Hub, launched by Atherton Salvation Army and in association with Wigan Council’s drugs, alcohol, mental wellbeing and inclusion teams, operates as a drop-in that takes place at the church and charity’s community centre on George Street, on Mondays from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, providing people with the path to beat any kind of addiction.

The community group is a peer-led safe space with likeminded individuals to share success stories, lived experience and coping mechanisms when it comes to overcoming addiction. The hub is facilitated by The Salvation Army which has origins rooted in providing spiritual support for people caught in addiction.

The community led initiative starts with a welcome breakfast café for an hour from 10:00 am with The Salvation Army providing hot refreshments priced at 50 pence and bacon butties, toast or teacakes at £1 each. The session starts at 11:00 am for an hour and attendees are given the option to sit and listen or get involved with group discussion.

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Atherton said: “There are very limited recovery focused spaces across Wigan and when people get clinical support for addiction, often there is no aftercare within the community, and we felt this was something that needed to change. The Recovery Hub is available for anyone in recovery, whether that has been for a period of two days, two years or longer and is an inclusive space for all stages of recovery allowing for healing and transformation.

“For some, giving up an addiction requires more than just support, it requires a lifestyle change and we wanted to create a recovery community giving light to people struggling amongst us. This group has taken ownership of itself with a different leader each week with the aim to stop people from feeling isolated and change their lives in the process.”