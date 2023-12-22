Plans have been submitted for a new Slim Chicken’s restaurant and drive-thru at Robin Park in Wigan.

The proposed site would be built behind the Empire Cinema building, just down the road from the KFC.

The Robin Park Road site would provide for 20 full time/part time jobs, according to a planning statement.

This would be the American chain’s fourth restaurant in the Greater Manchester area if approved.

How the new Slim Chickens restaurant in Robin Park, Wigan could look

There are currently Slim Chickens restaurants in the Arndale, near Heaton Park and another in the Trafford Centre.

The fast-food chain provides fresh chicken and is known for its hand-breaded British chicken tenders, fresh Buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces.

Because the site is currently used as a car park, the proposal would result in the net loss of parking spaces.

The restaurant would provide 19 parking spaces, three of these would be for blue badges and there would be a further two parking spaces for larger vehicles and a loading bay.

This plan has come following the recent approval and then opening of a Taco Bell drive-thru on the Robin Park complex.