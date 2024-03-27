Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louise Westhead established Atherton Recovery Hub in January, with the support of the Salvation Army in Atherton and charity With You, which assists people in the borough dealing with substance misuse issues.

The first hour gives people the chance to have an informal chat, a drink and something to eat or play a friendly game of pool, while the second hour offers peer-led group support in a safe space to discuss the ups and down of recovery with people who have been there and understand what they arefacing.

Paul Blinkhorn, who volunteers at the recovery hub, said: “Something like this has been needed here for a very long time.

Welcoming the success of Atherton Recovery Hub are Coun Lee McStein, volunteer Paul Blinkhorn, Salvation Army's community lead Darron Boulton, Coun Debra Wailes and Coun John Harding

"It just goes to show what’s possible if you get the right people in the room and they’re determined to make something happen.”

Louise, along with the other core members of the group, has been on her own recovery journey and sees the hub as an opportunity to give back.

She said: “The group is more of a listening ear and the fact that we know how they feel makes it completely confidential and anything goes.

"They can say whatever they want without shame or judgement, as we have all been there ourselves.”

Coun Lee McStein, who has been supporting the hub alongside his ward colleagues, said: “From the very first day when I came in January, it’s been clear that these regular Monday sessions are having a huge positive impact on the lives of people across Atherton and the surrounding area, and the demand is growing.”

The group runs from 10am to noon on Mondays at the Salvation Army, on George Street, Atherton.

Darron Boulton, the community lead at Atherton Salvation Army, said: “Everyone is welcome. It doesn’t matter how far along on your journey you are, of if you’re supporting a family member or friend, just come along and give it a try”.