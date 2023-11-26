New ‘ballot bins’ for cigarette ends are being installed in Wigan and Leigh town centres to encourage smokers to bin their butt.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bins will ask tongue-in-cheek questions to get the borough’s smokers to put their butts where they belong – in the bin, not on the street.

Keep Britain Tidy estimates that 66 per cent of all littered items are cigarette butts with the vast majority of all cigarettes smoked ending up on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet portfolio holder for environment Coun Paul Prescott said: “These bins are a really clever initiative that have been shown to work elsewhere, so we are optimistic that we’ll see the same here.

Coun Prescott, and Coun Yvonne Klieve, Lead Member for District Centres and Night Time Economy with the ballot bin.

“By encouraging people to make a choice with their cigarette butt, these styles of bins have been shown to reduce cigarette butt litter and keep streets cleaner.”

Through its Keep It Clean campaign, the local authority is working to tackle these issues by encouraging people to dispose of their waste responsibly and raising awareness of the damage that litter and fly-tipping can do.

Coun Prescott added: “With cigarette butts thought to take up to 14 years to break apart, they can cause awful environmental damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are not biodegradable but instead can break down into microplastics and seep toxic chemicals like arsenic and lead into the earth and waterways.

"These bins are a light-hearted but hopefully effective approach to a really serious problem.