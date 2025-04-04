New Wigan baby and toddler group launches: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A new baby and toddler hub has been launched in Wigan, offering support for parents and fun for tots.

There were a range of stalls with information from local services, businesses, schools and groups at Shevington Library.

The “one-stop shop” was designed to bring together new parents and provide them with any help they may need.

It is hoped that this will become a monthly event.

