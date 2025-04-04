There were a range of stalls with information from local services, businesses, schools and groups at Shevington Library.

The “one-stop shop” was designed to bring together new parents and provide them with any help they may need.

It is hoped that this will become a monthly event.

1 . Baby and Toddler Hub A range of stalls with information from local services, businesses and groups at the first Baby and Toddler Hub, held at Shevington Library.

