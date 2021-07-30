New Wigan hub will help people get advice online

Sandra Traynor from Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough has opened a community access hub at Bramble House in Worsley Hall, where visitors can get self-help information online and connect virtually to its team of advisers.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Citizens Advice Wigan Borough quickly adapted to help more people via phone, email and webchat while its face-to-face service was paused.

Staff at the charity hope the Bramble House community access hub, which opened on Thursday, will increase the reach of its advice service across the borough.

Wigan residents without access to smart devices or high-speed internet are encouraged to visit Bramble House for a video drop-in with specialist advisers.

Operations manager Sandra Traynor said: “Our core aim is to provide a quality advice service to the people of Wigan borough. With our new community video advice service, more residents will be able to access free, independent, impartial advice from our specialist team.

“Digital exclusion is a real issue for many of our residents and the coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the digital divide. We hope that this new service will particularly benefit those without access to smart devices or home internet.”

For information and advice, contact Citizens Advice Wigan Borough on 08082 787 801 or visit www.cawb.org.uk.