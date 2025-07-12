A Wigan mental health organisation has officially opened its first wellbeing hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC has opened the centre on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton following funding it received from The Fore and The Aeonian Foundation.

The hub aims to be a safe space for young people to learn about their emotions how they can regulate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a paint throwing room, rage room, colouring and journaling room as well as therapy rooms which caters for all ages from children to young adults.

Amy Madden, founder of All Ears, next to a mural in memory of Aleysha Rothwell

All Ears MHA was founded by Amy Madden after her friend Aleysha Rothwell died by suicide aged 16 in 2014.

It also offers interactive and educative mental health awareness presentations to schools and businesses.

Amy said: “I wanted to support more young people. The way I was doing it beforehand, even though it was having a good impact for a small number of people I was doing therapy sessions from libraries and travelling into schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By the time I’d done all the travelling around, it was a small number of young people I was able to help.

Amy looking at messages written on the official open day

"It was originally just going to be therapy rooms but then because its such a big space that we have managed to get, it was like lets do as much as we can to support people in different and more creative ways.

"Having a hub and a safe space was always the end goal but I didn’t know when that might be, so getting the money from the Fore has massively brought that forward.”

The hub was officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen who has chosen All Ears alongside Curious Mind CIC to be her official charities/CICs for her time in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy said that the response so far has been great and there is still room for people to make referrals.

The hub offers therapy and training services, a throw paint room and a rage room.

If the hub is successful, Amy wants to expand her reach to other areas such as Bolton and St Helens

She said: “I’ve been catching up on referrals and there’s been a lot which is nice to see.

"I kind of thought people would be wanting just one-off sessions with the rage room or paint room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But everyone who has made a referral is for a young person to have therapy as well as other sessions.

"A lot of the young people who came to the open day have also emailed to say they hope to start sessions soon.

"We still have a lot of room, there’s no waiting list now is the time for the young people to make the referrals.

"Those wanting to make a referral can fill in the form on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A parent, guardian or a GP can make the referral for anyone under 16 and anyone over 16 can self refer.

"Even though we do see young people, we do see adults as well so they are more than welcome to make a referral.”

On what Aleysha would make of the All Ears hub, Amy added: “I think she’d hate the fact she’s centre of attention but she’d be really proud.

"I know she’d have enjoyed it at the hub because she struggled with anger sometimes and probably needed the rage room.

"She was really creative so would’ve loved that side of it too.”