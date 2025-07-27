Some were lost but then found, some needed a new home and some were just treasured pets.
1. Vetenary nurse at Anrich Vetenary Hospital, Wigan, Emma Crossland with Radical, a cross breed collie who was found straying in Hindley
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
2. A mistreated pup being cared for by a Wigan vet after being rescued
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
3. A happy reunion for Cody and owner Michael Neafcy after an appeal in the Wigan Evening Post. The pet had been stolen but after reading the article, the thief got a conscience and handed him back
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Wigan Police officers Dave Johnson, left and Cliff Bond, with their dogs Django and Max, who were involved in an Adopt a Dog scheme
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
