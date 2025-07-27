News hounds: dogs who've made Wigan headlines

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
They’re “man’s best friend” and dogs have often starred in Wigan news stories over the years. Here’s a selection of pictures of canine companions who were photographed for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening Post, mainly from 1996 to 2003.

Some were lost but then found, some needed a new home and some were just treasured pets.

.

1. Vetenary nurse at Anrich Vetenary Hospital, Wigan, Emma Crossland with Radical, a cross breed collie who was found straying in Hindley

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Photo Sales
.

2. A mistreated pup being cared for by a Wigan vet after being rescued

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
.

3. A happy reunion for Cody and owner Michael Neafcy after an appeal in the Wigan Evening Post. The pet had been stolen but after reading the article, the thief got a conscience and handed him back

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Police officers Dave Johnson, left and Cliff Bond, with their dogs Django and Max, who were involved in an Adopt a Dog scheme

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice