Nine cats and dogs looking for their forever home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has nine pets currently available for adoption and a new home.

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

Approx six-month-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Had all vaccinations and treatments. Friendly and used to other cats.

1. Eric

Approx six-month-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Had all vaccinations and treatments. Friendly and used to other cats. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approx two-year-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than he could care for. Was shy at first but is ok now. Had all his vaccinations and treatments and is used to other cats.

2. Arnie

Approx two-year-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than he could care for. Was shy at first but is ok now. Had all his vaccinations and treatments and is used to other cats. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approx six-month-old female. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Used to other cats and friendly with people. Had all vaccinations and treatments

3. Dora

Approx six-month-old female. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Used to other cats and friendly with people. Had all vaccinations and treatments Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Three-and-a-half-year-old female cane corso. Owner cannot care for her anymore. Background unknown but been gentle with staff.

4. Bessie

Three-and-a-half-year-old female cane corso. Owner cannot care for her anymore. Background unknown but been gentle with staff. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice