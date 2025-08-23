The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Eric
Approx six-month-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Had all vaccinations and treatments. Friendly and used to other cats. Photo: submit
2. Arnie
Approx two-year-old castrated male. Owner had more cats than he could care for. Was shy at first but is ok now. Had all his vaccinations and treatments and is used to other cats. Photo: submit
3. Dora
Approx six-month-old female. Owner had more cats than they could care for. Used to other cats and friendly with people. Had all vaccinations and treatments Photo: submit
4. Bessie
Three-and-a-half-year-old female cane corso. Owner cannot care for her anymore. Background unknown but been gentle with staff. Photo: submit