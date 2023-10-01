News you can trust since 1853
Nine of the cosiest pubs in Wigan

When it comes to what you look for in a pub, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a high priority.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fire or simply a pub that gives you that snug vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

In no particular order here are nine of the cosiest pubs in Wigan.

We haven’t included Micropubs or bars, just pubs

Did your local make the list? Let us know on Facebook

Standishgate, Wigan

1. The Royal Oak pub

Standishgate, Wigan Photo: MA

The Wiend, Wigan

2. The John Bull Chop House

The Wiend, Wigan Photo: submit

Wallgate, Wigan

3. The Raven pub

Wallgate, Wigan Photo: MA

Platt Lane, Standish

4. The Crown at Worthington

Platt Lane, Standish Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

