Despite dwindling pub numbers, Wigan still has a thriving community with lots of establishments where folk can get their favourite tipple.

While the town centre and beyond still welcomes trendy new bars and alehouses attached to micro-breweries, the old-style watering holes aren’t as numerous as they used to be.

Here are some of those locals which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings while sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint and are the go to place for a game of pool or darts or to watch live football matches on the telly.

We have collected a number of venues from across the borough that still have that old school feel, however there will be more.

Swan and Railway pub Wallgate, Wigan

The Raven pub Wallgate, Wigan

Robin Hood Bolton Road, Ashton

The John Bull Chop House The Wiend, Wigan