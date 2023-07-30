Nine places in Wigan borough where children can eat free or for £1 in the summer holidays

While the summer holidays fill children with the excitement of having six weeks off school, it can be difficult to keep them fed and entertained during the long break.
With the continuing cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation it can be expensive to dine out.
Luckily many supermarkets and restaurants are offering child-friendly deals this summer so you can grab a bite to eat with your little ones without breaking the bank.
Here are nine places in Wigan borough where children can eat for free or for just £1 over the holidays.
1. Tesco- Wigan and Hindley
Running from July 24 until September 1, kids can eat free at Tesco cafes when a paying adult presenting their clubcard spends 60p or more. The offer includes a Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal.
Breakfast dishes include beans on toast and blueberry pancakes, while kids can choose between different mains, two sides and a drink for the hot lunch option. The Pick ‘n’ Mix deal includes a sandwich, piece of fruit, two snacks and a drink. Photo: submit
2. Lilac Lounge Cafe- Bradshawgate, Leigh
One free kids breakfast with every adult meal Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Parsonage- Leighbrook Way, Leigh
Up to two kids can eat with every full-paying adult. Choose any small meal for £1 or any large meal for £1.50 from the Kids’ menu. Photo: submit
4. Asda- Wigan and Golborne.
Kids can eat for just £1, all day, every day and there’s no adult meal purchase or minimum spend required. Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson