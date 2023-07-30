Nine places in Wigan borough where children can eat free or for £1 in the summer holidays

1 . Tesco- Wigan and Hindley

Running from July 24 until September 1, kids can eat free at Tesco cafes when a paying adult presenting their clubcard spends 60p or more. The offer includes a Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal. Breakfast dishes include beans on toast and blueberry pancakes, while kids can choose between different mains, two sides and a drink for the hot lunch option. The Pick ‘n’ Mix deal includes a sandwich, piece of fruit, two snacks and a drink. Photo: submit