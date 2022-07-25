Nine sought-after wedding venues in and around Wigan with picture-perfect settings

With perfect pictures a key part in fondly remembering your big day, there are many sought-after, picturesque locations in and around Wigan. With an approximate forecast of 350,000 marriages due to take place this year in the UK, choosing the setting is one of the most important decisions a couple will make.As more and more venues now offer weddings and civil ceremonies, you could be spoilt for choice.One thing to consider when choosing a venue is the look you want for your pictures.Photos can spark precious memories which you will look back on for decades to come.

By Sian Jones
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:15 pm

We’ve chosen a number of venues which offer some great backdrops, for whatever look or theme you want to achieve on your special day.

1. 98845000.JPG

There are some amazing venues near Wigan

Photo: altrendo images

Photo Sales

2. Ashfield House, Standish

This award-winning 18th century venue creates a grand impression yet has a homely feel with a bright, airy ceremony room along with some lovely gardens for some amazing outdoor shots

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

3. Kilhey Court Hotel

What has been described as the ultimate expression of love - this hotel is on stunning grounds and is perfect for big or intimate celebrations

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club

This award-winning expansive property overlooks gorgeous countryside on the outskirts of the city, along with picturesque gardens perfect for sunset pictures

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 2