We’ve chosen a number of venues which offer some great backdrops, for whatever look or theme you want to achieve on your special day.
There are some amazing venues near Wigan
2. Ashfield House, Standish
This award-winning 18th century venue creates a grand impression yet has a homely feel with a bright, airy ceremony room along with some lovely gardens for some amazing outdoor shots
3. Kilhey Court Hotel
What has been described as the ultimate expression of love - this hotel is on stunning grounds and is perfect for big or intimate celebrations
4. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club
This award-winning expansive property overlooks gorgeous countryside on the outskirts of the city, along with picturesque gardens perfect for sunset pictures
