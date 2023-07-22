News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Nine things to do in and around the Wigan area for less than £5 per person during the summer holidays

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, it can be difficult to find things to do during the summer holidays that won’t break the bank.
By Sian Jones
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Luckily, the Wigan area is surrounded with cheap or even free places to visit.

Whether you’re looking to keep the kids occupied during the six-week break or ideas for a cheap day out, here are nine activities to enjoy and places to visit in and around the Wigan area that can be accomplished for less than a fiver per person.

Mesnes Park is a vast area complete with vast green space, play area, bandstand and cafe. Entry to the park is free with nearby paid parking available

1. Mesnes Park

Mesnes Park is a vast area complete with vast green space, play area, bandstand and cafe. Entry to the park is free with nearby paid parking available Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan's flashes such as Three Sisters, Pennington Flash and Scotmans Flash are great for day out. Some offer water sports while others offer scenic walks and play areas. Entry is free as well as free parking

2. Nature Reserves

Wigan's flashes such as Three Sisters, Pennington Flash and Scotmans Flash are great for day out. Some offer water sports while others offer scenic walks and play areas. Entry is free as well as free parking Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Haigh Hall is filled with activities and walks to keep kids occupied. Entry is free however you do have to pay for parking which is £4 for over 90 minutes

3. Haigh Woodland Park.

Haigh Hall is filled with activities and walks to keep kids occupied. Entry is free however you do have to pay for parking which is £4 for over 90 minutes Photo: NW

Photo Sales
The borough's leisure centres have plenty of swimming sessions taking place across the holidays and weekend. The most popular being the fun and floats session. A casual swimming family ticket costs £12 while a fun and floats family ticket costs £13

4. Swim sessions

The borough's leisure centres have plenty of swimming sessions taking place across the holidays and weekend. The most popular being the fun and floats session. A casual swimming family ticket costs £12 while a fun and floats family ticket costs £13 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wigan