Nine things to do with the family in Wigan during the Easter half-term

As schools in the Wigan area have broken for the Easter half-term, many will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained for two weeks once the festivities are over.
By Sian Jones
Published 30th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of some suggestions in the borough of things you can do locally as a family.

The play centre is hosting a number of parties and events across the half term

1. Treetops Play and Party Cafe, Golborne-

The play centre is hosting a number of parties and events across the half term Photo: MA

Ince SWFC is hosting sensory, cooking, gardening and stay and play sessions

2. Ince Start Well Family Centre

Ince SWFC is hosting sensory, cooking, gardening and stay and play sessions Photo: MA

Play and Paint event and Lil Beatz dance classes

3. Jigsaw Adventure Play- Worsley Street, Pemberton

Play and Paint event and Lil Beatz dance classes Photo: Google

Craft market and Kung Fu Panda crafting session

4. Wigan market

Craft market and Kung Fu Panda crafting session Photo: Gary Kelman

