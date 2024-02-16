News you can trust since 1853
Nine things to do with the family in Wigan during the February half-term

As schools in the Wigan area break up for the February half-term, many will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained.
By Sian Jones
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of nine suggestions in the borough of things you can do locally as a family.

Ran by the Turnpike Gallery, join artists Helen Mather and Anna FC Smith on February 22 from 11am - 1pm for a guided walk

1. Family art walk- Bickershaw Country Park

Libraries across the borough are running a number of events including classroom kitchen, wild workshop and minecraft socials

2. Wigan libraries

Free activities. Tuesday February 20- Chinese calligraphy, dragon dance and Chines costume. 12-2pm Thursday February 22- Chinese handcrafts, Chinese tea and dragon dance- 12-2pm

3. Chinese New Year- Museum of Wigan Life

Horse Sessions, Bushcraft Sessions, Orchard Life session and Cooking

4. My Life

