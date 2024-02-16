To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of nine suggestions in the borough of things you can do locally as a family.
1. Family art walk- Bickershaw Country Park
Ran by the Turnpike Gallery, join artists Helen Mather and Anna FC Smith on February 22 from 11am - 1pm for a guided walk
2. Wigan libraries
Libraries across the borough are running a number of events including classroom kitchen, wild workshop and minecraft socials
3. Chinese New Year- Museum of Wigan Life
Free activities.
Tuesday February 20- Chinese calligraphy, dragon dance and Chines costume. 12-2pm
Thursday February 22- Chinese handcrafts, Chinese tea and dragon dance- 12-2pm
4. My Life
Horse Sessions, Bushcraft Sessions, Orchard Life session and Cooking