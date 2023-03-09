RMT will stage its latest strike action against train operators on Thursday March 16 and Saturday March 18.

Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, remains in place.

Northern will run an amended strike timetable, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Northern have advised people not to travel on specific dates

In addition to next week’s action there are further RMT strikes planned for March 30 and April 1.

Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates (Friday March 17 and Sunday March 19), although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”