Nostalgia: more than half a century of pictures of Wigan's Gidlow Lane, its people and businesses

This selection of pictures taken on Gidlow Lane mainly spans from the 1970s to noughties and includes many local businesses that appeared in our old Down Your Way feature over the years.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT

There should be quite a few familiar faces to be found.

1. Atomic Kitten member Natasha Hamilton, centre, attends the opening of the beauty salon at Laura Leanne and Co, Gidlow Lane

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Derek Holliday and staff in his chippy in Gidlow Lane, Wigan, in September 1983

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Barry Worthington, from Gidlow Lane, who was planning to sleep on Hardknott Pass in the Lake District to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, with dog Bess, his travel companion

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. A serious crash on Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, involving a Bedford Van and a Hillman Minx in 1970

. Photo: FO

