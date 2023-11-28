As Richard Ashcroft announces his first show in Wigan in 25 years, we look back at The Verve’s legendary gig at Haigh Hall 25 years ago.

The band was at the height of its success at the time, and the concert was a sold-out event that drew tens of thousands of fans from not just Wigan but from all over the UK.

The atmosphere was electric as the band played all their classic hits including Bittersweet Symphony and The Drugs Don't Work to adoring fans on a cool and cloudy May evening in 1998.

The performance was so memorable that it is now considered a landmark moment in British music history.

Ashcroft will be performing at Robin Park Arena on July 20 2024 with tickets on sale this Friday (December 1).

